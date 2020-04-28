Songs at Ursa Major Film Village Roadshow Pictures Berlanti Productions – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive tender, Village Roadshow Pictures has acquired the rights to adapt the upcoming Emma Brodie novel Songs in the Big Dipper in a feature film. The author will write the script and Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti of Berlanti Productions will produce. The book will be published in the summer of 2021 by Alfred A. Knopf, after the house acquired the book earlier this month.

Michael McGrath will be executive producer. Jillian Apfelbaum will oversee for Village Roadshow Pictures.

The book is described as a love story set in 1969 at the crossroads of rock and folk; a young musical prodigy falls in love with a party folk legend.

The author is executive editor at Little Brown's voracious imprint. In her ten years of book publishing, she worked at Trident Media Group, William Morrow, and Clarkson Potter, where she authored more than twenty books and gift sets. They include bestsellers Punderdome, Deal or Duel, Come As You Aren’t and Dear Jane. Brodie is a longtime contributor to HuffPost and a member of the Catapult, Co. faculty. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.

WME negotiated the agreement on behalf of Susan Golomb at Writers House. Representatives of WME Berlanti Productions.