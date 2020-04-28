Sonam Kapoor is pretty good at the Gibberish challenge

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja, has kept fans busy with various insightful posts on social media. Not only that, the actress has also kept up to date with the fashions and trends of social networks. After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sonam took the Gibberish challenge on Instagram and we have to say it was fine. The actor almost got all the correct answers. Check out her challenge video:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam was last seen on The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. The next one will be seen in Blind directed by Sujoy Ghosh.