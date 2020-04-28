Social media leads undercover investigators to $ 60K drug raid – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators from the Parker County Sheriff's Special Crime Unit seized more than $ 60,000 worth of illegal narcotics from an apartment in the 800 block of West Harwood Road in Hurst.

A 22-year-old man was arrested.

Investigators were undercover to monitor social media sites, leading to the suspect.

Seized narcotics included methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Adderall (amphetamine), hydrocodone, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates (THC), dimethyltryptamine (DMT), marijuana, and Percocet pills. Investigators said they suspect the Percocet pills were mixed with the deadly drug, fentanyl.

Fentanyl is now a popular street drug that has caused numerous fatal overdoses, according to researchers.

They also confiscated $ 18,000 in U.S. currency, a passenger vehicle, two laptops, two smartphones, and a stolen firearm.

"This type of investigation commonly takes our SCU investigators across county borders," said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler. "We appreciate the joint cooperation between the two specialized units that led to a successful and safe outcome for all people involved."

Fowler said the investigation is ongoing and that the suspect could face additional charges at a later date.

Undercover investigators monitor social media, do