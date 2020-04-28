Social Distance: Netflix to Launch Completely Remote Produced Anthology Series

Netflix is ​​set to launch a program called Fully Remotely Produced to comply with social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Hollywood reporter, the program will be called Social distance and Orange is the new black Creator Jenji Kohan will be an executive producer with her team.

True to its name, the scripted anthology series will be created with everyone involved working from their own homes.





"Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, strange and bewildering reality that we are all experiencing, we are passionate about finding the connection as we all stay at a distance," the producers said in a statement.

"We have been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living: unique, personal and deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.

"We challenge ourselves to do something new: virtually create and produce so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe."

The writers will not physically meet during the creation process, and director Diego Velasco will officiate remotely.

The actors will film themselves and showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham will step in from her living room.

"The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same," added the producers.

“Through a wide spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social distance it will help people feel closer to each other. "

The coronavirus crisis has caused television shows to stop production in person.

Some programs like Saturday night live they have successfully released special episodes filmed remotely.