Slam Universal theater owners for skipping theatrical release – Up News Info

Following the Wall Street Journal report that Trolls World Tour Coined $ 95 million off their national PVOD rental in its first 19 days, the National Association of Theater Owners sent a statement today exclaiming:

"This performance is indicative of hundreds of millions of isolated people in their homes seeking entertainment, not a change in consumer movie viewing preferences. Not surprisingly, people under home shelter ordinances for weeks with increasingly limited entertainment options take advantage of the movie's direct move to VOD to keep kids entertained, even at a premium price. "

The organization that owns the theater also underlined: “Universal heavily marketed the title as a theatrical release, in theaters and elsewhere, for weeks. It is unlikely to happen again in normal times, and those costs have not been disclosed. While Universal may be satisfied with the PVOD results of Trolls World TourThis result should not be interpreted as a sign of a "new normal" for Hollywood.

Related story Korea to reopen some cinemas this week; & # 39; Trolls World Tour & # 39; exclusively Megabox Engagement, along with the launch of VOD Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"Universal has no reason to use unusual circumstances in an unprecedented setting as a springboard to avoid true theatrical releases," said NATO President and CEO John Fithian. “Theaters provide an immersive and shared experience that cannot be replicated, an experience in which many of the VOD viewers of this film would have participated if the world had not been kidnapped at home, desperate for something new to see with their families. . We are confident that when theaters reopen, the studios will continue to benefit from the global theatrical box office, followed by traditional home performance. "

NATO quoted a Morning Consult survey, "US adults say the on-demand price range they would be willing to pay at home for a movie currently in theaters is $ 5 to $ 8, with an optimal price $ 6 ". Essentially, the point is that consumers are more price sensitive when considering home entertainment during normal times, showing the financial advantage of an exclusive theatrical release.

NATO also noted that transactional video was on a secular decline since 2004 with sales and rentals of individual home titles falling from $ 24.9 billion in 2004 to $ 9.3 billion last year.

PLUS.