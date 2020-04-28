Skating coach Diane Ness is eager to get out and "Just slide!" – Up News Info

– It's been a long time since Diane Ness taught skating.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak hit the "State of Hockey,quot;, it has been a long time since a hockey stadium was opened. And that is important if you want to become a better hockey player.

“You can do as many things as you can in the garage. You can shoot discs, you can handle sticks. But if you want to skate, you have to get on the ice, "said Ness.

For Ness, it goes beyond hockey, but stays on the ice. Her granddaughter skated for "Disney on Ice,quot;. The night before his presentation in Minnesota, everything was canceled.

"March 13 was canceled, and there were 122 people who came on March 14 that Saturday to come see," he said.

If the NHL season is needed, she doesn't think there will be much drop, not at the highest level.

"They are so on par all the time. They are still driving, they are still shooting, they are fine," he said. "And even cardio-wise, they're on the bike and so on."

But there's another tick of the clock, for the kind of high school who needs a low season to have a chance to make an impact next season.

"Those kids who are in the bubble really need to work hard, you know, the weakness they have and so on, but great if," he said.

As long as she can return, and her students can return, there will be celebration, because they have learned that they miss ice.

"I just want to go out there and skate and plan, and just plan!" Ness said.