Sister Backs, producer of "Chernobyl" Podcast Studio Campside – Up News Info

A group of prominent long-running journalists has launched a podcast studio backed by Sister, the production group led by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone and behind the hit drama HBO / Sky. Chernobyl.

Josh Dean, Vanessa Grigoriadis and Matthew Shaer, as well as screenwriter and producer Adam Hoff, formed Campside, which will focus on premium narrative narratives.

Campside has been formed with a "significant" initial investment from Sister. The company has a roster of around 11 nonfiction podcasts in production or development spanning the true genres of crime, scandal, and adventure.

Stacey Snider, Sister's Global Executive Director, and the Campside Quartet told Up News Info how the deal came about and what they hope to accomplish.

Campside's first podcast will be a 10-part series on the Hollywood With Queen scam, which has seen hundreds of people in the city hosted by a person posing as characters like Amy Pascal and Kathleen Kennedy.

Other titles include Masked, an investigation into a failed murder case in Seattle, The lost, organized by Italian journalist Matteo Fagotto, an exploration of a mother and daughter who are decades after the Spanish government robbed her of the first in a national scandal of adoption of the black market and Hooked, the story of a series of serial bank robberies in the context of the United States' opioid crisis.

The group began talking last summer about collaborating on deeply reported serialized stories. "We began to think what would happen if we tried to form a company around the idea of ​​using narrative journalists to put together these complicated, time-consuming and difficult projects to assemble," Dean, author of books that include The taking of K-129 as well as the Pineapple Street podcast and Gimlet's real crime Cleaning, he said to Up News Info.

The story begins in Hollywood, where Dean was pitching. At the end of each meeting, he would mention the podcast study and receive the most interest. Then he thought investing from Hollywood sources might make more sense than venture capital or financing from other areas. This led to former Universal and Fox chief features officer Stacey Snider, who is now Sister's global CEO. The couple spoke for three to four hours. “I knew Stacey as a studio director, I had no idea that I would think of her as a partner in a podcast company. She spent a lot of time talking about how she was most proud to do Munich and Lincoln and all these non-fiction stories, so I got out of that and loosened up the other guys and said I think I've found a partner, "added Dean.

"Liz, Jane and I had talked about working with storytellers regardless of the medium," Snider told Up News Info. “On a personal level, I'm passionate about podcasts and Liz and Jane share that passion. We feel that our values ​​and interests were all in sync (with Campside). We were able to persuade them that we are in this for the long haul, seeking to create value over time with partners and that our independence would benefit their businesses. "

The two companies have already identified three projects to develop for television as part of a first-glance deal.

The first is Masked, which is informing Shaer, who has written NYT profiles of people like Chelsea Manning and Michael Avenatti, and created and organized Wondery’s Over my dead body true crime podcast, and Eric Benson.

Shaer told Up News Info that Masked It is a passion project, which arises from the back of a story he wrote for The atlantic about the problems of DNA science. It tells the story of a failed murder investigation in Seattle, and Campside has full access to the man at the heart of the story. "There are a couple of things that make this stand out; one is that the murder took place at a Halloween party where everyone was dressed up. The other thing is that forensic science became a very important part of the story and the this man's trial. It's a real true crime story that feels a little bit like The night of or a Richard Price novel, and it's also about science, "he added.

Hollywood With Queen It is hosted by Dean and co-developed with Grigoriadis. The podcast was originally intended to launch in the summer after the couple was informed of an "imminent" arrest, although this is no longer the case, so they are deciding whether to launch it as an eight-part series with a cliffhanger or A Longer Season with the full story.

“The scope of that scam is incredible; We knew it dated back five to six years and continued into quarantine and ended the global journey. It's as deep and complicated a scam as I've ever heard and there's a lot of stuff for me, "said Dean.

Vanessa Grigoriadis, author of books that include Blurred lines: rethinking sex, power and consent on campus and The tabloid newspaper of New York magazine: The creation of Ivanka Trump Podcast, he told Up News Info that the podcast is a totally different kind of report. “You have to ask questions in a much more linear way. When you're a profile writer, you're used to hanging out with a person and trying to get an idea of ​​them and find little moments that reveal character, "he said." The thing (about Hollywood With Queen) is that you scammed all these people on the phone, so once they found out, they started recording it, so there are some amazing recordings of her pretending to be great Hollywood executives or Wendi Deng. The way we talk about good dating, (podcasters) talk about good tape and that's a pretty good tape. "

Hooked, meanwhile, is an adaptation of Dean's story Hooked: America's Busiest Bank Robber for Bloomberg Businessweek. It tells the story of a former Boeing engineer who became a successful bank robber before falling into opioid abuse.

Hooked already in development for TV by John Ridley for ABC Studios.

Hoff, who has chosen or adapted more than a dozen non-fiction stories for film and television, added: "Every time I open our company Slack feed, Josh, Matt and Vanessa have 10 amazing new ideas: their own ideas or ideas of journalist friends. "

Snider said some projects will be passed from Los Angeles and others from London, where Featherstone is based. "There will be times when the podcasts they are working on lend themselves to the Sister brand and they will be perfect adaptations for us and there will be times when they will be completely worthy in themselves, but not necessarily suitable for Sister and us. He will work with enthusiasm to help them find the right home for those projects, ”he added.

"For us, Sister represents having the backs of the creators, telling them the truth, navigating the complicated highways and roads of the media world, so that was something that was valuable to them."

Campside has also signed with UTA's Emerging Platforms division, which helped negotiate the deal with Sister alongside Morris Yorn and Blakemore Fallon.

"We are extremely proud to be on this journey with Campside and to unveil this esteemed group whose passion lies in extraordinary journalism," said Oren Rosenbaum of UTA. “This collaboration represents more than a gathering of brilliant creatives, but an axis in how stories are told and consumed. Her journey is unique and inspiring and we couldn't be more grateful to Sister for sharing our dedication to this team and for helping pave the way for exciting new opportunities. "