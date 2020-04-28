SiriusXM CEO wants Howard Stern "for as long as Howard wants to work" – Up News Info

SiriuxXM CEO Jim Meyer said Tuesday that "it has been very clear that I want Howard Stern to be on SiriusXM for as long as Howard wants to work" as the attraction of the satellite radio star nears the end of a contract. of five years.

Stern has commented that he is stressed and wants to retire at the end of the year when his term is the same. The Howard Stern Show continues to generate headlines. Returning to the air from his home studio on Monday, he endorsed Joe Biden and invited President Trump to try to inject Clorox and his supporters so that "everyone takes disinfectants and everyone falls dead."

Hell broke out last week when Trump reflected at a White House briefing on the possibility of injecting disinfectant into people to clean up the coronavirus.

Speaking on a conference call after the quarterly earnings, Meyer said that he and the presenter "have a tremendous relationship and it has never been better, and the quality of the program it offers … every day couldn't be better." He planned to address it, "But I think these discussions are best done in person." That's impossible to do now, but said he expects it to happen in the third quarter.

SiriusXM posted a profit of $ 293 million for the first quarter ending in March, up 62%. Pandora's parent company said it had about 35 million subscribers at the end of March.

Advertising revenue at Pandora peaked in the first quarter of $ 241 million, growing 4%. The monthly active users (MAU) in Pandora were 60.9 million in the first quarter. The total number of hours of listening with advertising was 3.13 billion in the period.