EntertainmentSig Hansen in season 16 of & # 39; Deadliest Catch & # 39; and her daughter Mandy – Interview – Up News InfoBy Bradley Lamb - April 28, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Sig Hansen in season 16 of & # 39; Deadliest Catch & # 39; and her daughter Mandy – Interview – Up News Info Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission ad Ad