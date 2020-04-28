Showtime Elevates Erin Calhoun to EVP Communications – Up News Info

Showtime has promoted Erin Calhoun to EVP Communications, the company's main communications publication. Calhoun will succeed Johanna Fuentes, who will leave Showtime Networks to run Global Communications at Warner Bros. Calhoun begins his new role on May 4.

Calhoun, who recently served as SVP Corporate Communications, will be responsible for all global media and public relations initiatives for Showtime Networks. He will oversee programming advertising, media relations and talent, events, photography, awards, film festivals, philanthropy, sports and corporate brands. As Showtime's press director, Calhoun will oversee the full scope of the corporate and corporate press, in addition to serving as the company's communications liaison with parent company ViacomCBS. He will move to the Showtime West Coast office.

"Erin has proven time and time again to have a wise understanding of our ever-changing industry and the great media relationships that cover it," said David Nevins, Showtime Networks President and CEO, whom Calhoun will report to. “Her skills and instincts are equally sharp, combining a dedicated work ethic with a light touch. We are pleased to reward her efforts and we are privileged to elevate her to this role as a leader in the strategy and execution of communication efforts on behalf of Showtime Networks. "

Since joining Showtime Networks in 2017, Calhoun has been responsible for corporate communications initiatives on behalf of the company in areas including marketing, digital media, research, consumer products, distributor relations and new business development, as well as the network independent transmission service. . He also managed long-range communication strategies that have raised the profile of the network and its executives. Additionally, Calhoun has managed the analysis and dissemination of the network's subscribers, ratings, and research data to national media, and has overseen the footprint of communications on social media platforms for series, documentaries, specials, and events. originals from the network.

Calhoun came to Showtime from NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, where she served as vice president of corporate communications, managing commercial and business strategies and internal communications for the USA Network and Syfy. Before joining NBC, Calhoun worked for six years at Discovery Communications as Vice President of Communications.

Previously, Calhoun spent 10 years as an independent consultant for various clients, including TNT, TBS, Disney Channel, Discovery, and GSN (Game Show Network). Prior to that, Calhoun worked at TNT for three years as the unit's publicist and press project manager, overseeing the unit's publicity for TNT's original films. Calhoun began his career in The Today Show as a talent coordinator.