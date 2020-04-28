Showrunner 'On My Block' Lauren Iungerich Launches Production Company – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Iungerich, co-creator and executive producer of Netflix comedy On my block, has launched its own production company called "purrfectly" Crazy Cat Lady Entertainment. Through the company, he will develop and produce television and film projects. Along with Iungerich in this company are his producer partner Jamie Dooner and Will Rack, who will serve as Head of Development.

Crazy Cat Lady Entertainment will work to develop a diverse roster of programming that emphasizes NOW and female-led series and movies. Seeing that Iungerich was behind Clumsy and On my block, she is the perfect person to launch a production company run by women and NOW.

"I am very grateful to have the opportunity to support other creators and filmmakers with my Crazy Cat Lady team," said Iungerich. “Now more than ever, we need content to connect and inspire audiences and to give new voices a platform to be heard. I'm also very lucky to work with Jamie and Will, who are equally dedicated to inclusion in all phases of the creative process. "

The news from Iungerich's newly launched production company comes after she signed a multi-year exclusive series and an overall first-look deal with Netflix. Under the pact, Iungerich will continue to serve as executive producer and showrunner for On my block , Which debuted its third season in March, while writing and producing series and other projects exclusively for the streaming giant.

Dooner is the executive producer and music co-supervisor for On my block. Before that, he worked as a writer. Clumsy and served as music supervisor for MTV Ridiculousness.

Rack previously served as Vice President of UnbeliEVAble Entertainment for Eva Longoria. Also produced the upcoming youth comedy Sid is dead. He previously worked as Development Director at 21 Laps Entertainment and as Associate Producer at The internship as much as Alejandro and the terrible, horrible, not good, very bad day.