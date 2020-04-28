SF's new deal helps struggling restaurants stay open to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – While many restaurants are on the verge of failure during the COVID-19 pandemic, in San Francisco, they may be receiving a life jacket that will help them stay open and feed those in need. It's called SF New Deal.

Owner of the Hawker Fare restaurant, Dolly Bautista remembers what her old business was like.

"Busy! Get out the door," says Bautista. "Bar full! Wait at the door and immediately before the shelter-in-place occurs, we go down to a thousand, one day in sales."

Bautista fired most of his staff. Only her husband, chef and wife were left. So, a newly formed group called SF New Deal called.

"It was almost too good to be true," says Buatista.

SF New Deal supports restaurants, which in turn prepare meals for those in need. They wanted Hawker Fare to make 100 meals a day. Dolly wasn't sure she could do it.

"We didn't even think, we just did it," says Bautista.

"Our first initiative pays restaurants to deliver meals to many of San Francisco's most vulnerable residents,"

says SF New Deal CEO Lenore Estrada.

So far, SF New Deal is helping 43 small restaurants, has paid more than $ 1 million to businesses, and has served more than 98,000 meals, all in one month. Estrada knows the pain.

“I myself am a small business owner, I own a bakery and I had to fire 20 of our 26 staff members. It was terrible, "says Estrada.

The initial capital came from a donor, but now it comes from private donations and some grants from the city.

No one knows how much longer SF New Deal can continue, but one thing is for sure. Waiters, workers and restaurant owners are happy to return to work.