SF Ex-Boxer Seamus McDonagh Shoe Shine 30 Years After Holyfield Fight – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – In 2003, Seamus McDonagh, a cheery shoemaker from San Francisco, once found himself at the center of the professional boxing universe.

Originally from Ireland, McDonagh was tapped to fight Evander Holyfield in June 1990. Holyfield was expected to challenge Mike Tyson, but Tyson was upset by Buster Douglas in February. Organizers were quick to find a substitute: McDonagh was the man for the job.

"He was ninth in the heavyweight ranking, Irish, gregarious," he said.

Even with a 19-1 record, McDonagh was certainly not ready for the fight, but a $ 100,000 payday helped ease the insecurities.

"The first round was offside. I was very scared, ”he said. "You could have shot me down."

McDonagh lost 44 seconds in the fourth round, and only fought once after coming face to face with Holyfield.

He says the 15 minutes of fame helped him save his life. Behind the boxer was a large suicide drinker, and at one point he failed in an attempt to kill himself.

McDonagh became sober and found happiness shining shoes at the Moscone Center and other business venues in San Francisco. Mixed with a box of brushes, it stores a small photo showing a rare right fist connected to Holyfield's face.

"I'm giving him his lunch there," he says impassively.

The memory exists to demonstrate to your shoe customers that boxing stories are not exactly fairy tales.

Today, they may sound even crazier. McDonagh still lives in San Francisco, still owns a shoe shine business, and has dedicated his life to acting and film.

"I was in three movies, but none of them made it to the big screen," he said. "So I decided to go to the Berkeley Digital Film Institute, and now I'm a filmmaker."

Business has slowed for McDonagh since the start of the pandemic, which is not the case for his sisters who are emergency nurses in New York City.

"They weren't examined, but that had all the symptoms (of COVID-19)," he said. "They stayed home and are now back at work."

McDonagh says he has limited boxing involvement today. He occasionally unties Holyfield again and tells him that he was "stolen,quot; in 1990. He also keeps the "test photo,quot; in the box and produced it in the presence of Holyfield.

"I gave you the left hook after that," says Holyfield.

"I said, 'Try it out!'

It seems McDonagh would rather have the wrinkled photo than a heavyweight title. He's happy.

"I am grateful to celebrate a normal life," he said.