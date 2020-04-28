Series Social Distance will come to Netflix from the OITNB team

From the team that brought you Orange is the new black comes from Social distance, the first series at the time of the coronavirus. The Netflix anthology series will feature remote production, from cast and director to showrunner and editors.

Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Hilary Weisman Graham and Blake McCormick serve as executive producers on the series.

"Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, strange and bewildering reality that we are all experiencing, we are passionate about finding the connection as we all stay at a distance," the team said in a statement. "We have been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living: unique, personal and deeply human stories that illustrate how we live apart, together.