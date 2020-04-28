Series Social Distance will come to Netflix from the OITNB team

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
From the team that brought you Orange is the new black comes from Social distance, the first series at the time of the coronavirus. The Netflix anthology series will feature remote production, from cast and director to showrunner and editors.
Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Hilary Weisman Graham and Blake McCormick serve as executive producers on the series.
"Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, strange and bewildering reality that we are all experiencing, we are passionate about finding the connection as we all stay at a distance," the team said in a statement. "We have been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living: unique, personal and deeply human stories that illustrate how we live apart, together.
"We challenge ourselves to do something new: virtually create and produce so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. Writers never physically meet during the writing process.
"Our director, Diego Velasco, runs our talent remotes. Our showrunner, Hilary Weisman Graham, runs the production from his living room. The cast is not performing, but is also filming at home.
"The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no single story is the same. Through a wide spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social distance it will help people feel closer to each other, "executive producers Kohan, Herrmann, Weisman Graham and McCormick said in a statement.
A list of actors, a release date, or specific story details was not immediately released.
