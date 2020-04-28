Senator Josh Hawley calls for an antitrust criminal investigation on Amazon

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) is asking federal prosecutors to open a criminal antitrust investigation on Amazon, as stated in a letter published Tuesday.

In his letter to Attorney General William Barr, Hawley pressures the Justice Department to open an investigation into Amazon's data tactics that were detailed in a report by The Wall Street Journal last week. In this report, the daily He described several instances in which Amazon employees analyzed sales data from independent sellers to develop their own competitive private label products.

"These practices are alarming for small businesses in the United States, even under normal circumstances," Hawley wrote. "But at a time when most small retail companies must trust Amazon because of coronavirus-related closings, predatory data practices threaten the existence of these companies."

After the Daily report last week, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee wrote statements seeking clarification on whether a senior Amazon official had "lied,quot; to Congress about his data practices at a previous hearing. Last July, Nate Sutton, Amazon's associate attorney general, said the company does not use third-party data to create its own products.

In recent months, the antitrust panel of the Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives has participated in an investigation looking for possible anti-competitive behavior by large technology companies, including Amazon. The committee was supposed to release its final report last month, but the pandemic delayed the process.

After Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general who heads the antitrust division, withdrew from the Justice Department's Google investigation in February, Barr took more control over investigations in the tech industry. Last July, the Justice Department launched an investigation into large tech companies like Facebook, Amazon, and Google to investigate broad concerns about anti-competitive behavior. A criminal investigation at Amazon, as Hawley requested, would be one more step for the department, and could take years to complete.

Hawley is a freshman senator who has made a name for himself by criticizing tech companies for issues like data privacy and competition. He has proposed banning autoplay videos and endless scrolling and has drafted laws requiring social media platforms to demonstrate that they are impartial to receive Section 230 liability protections.

From the Daily report last week, Amazon opened an internal investigation to investigate the matter. An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement last week that any employee who uses third-party data to create private-label products would violate company policy.