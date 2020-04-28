Senate Urges Governor Whitmer To Allow Elective Medical Procedures – Up News Info Detroit

Republicans who control the Michigan Senate urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday to lift her five-week ban on nonessential medical and dental procedures, saying the decision to resume should be left to hospitals and health providers.

The resolution, while symbolic, is the latest move by Republican lawmakers who are pressuring the Democratic governor to ease the restrictions he adopted to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The voice vote came when Whitmer asks the Legislature to issue an emergency declaration this week, endorsing his stay-at-home orders and other orders, within 28 days, making health workers and others immune from civil lawsuits.

Hospitals in the Detroit area, where many of the state's 38,000 confirmed cases are located, have had to fire their employees permanently or temporarily to focus almost entirely on COVID-19 patients. Hospitals in other parts of Michigan have also made cuts, due to cancellation of non-essential surgeries and other services. Many doctors have telemedicine appointments.

“The elective word could imply unnecessary. But in reality, there are thousands of people with severe knee or hip pain, cataracts, or dental problems. I even have a friend who can't treat her melanoma, "said Senator Lana Theis, a Brighton Republican who accused Whitmer of having,quot; lack of faith "in medical professionals to do their job safely.

A message was left seeking comment in the governor's office.

The Senate also passed a resolution urging Whitmer to align Michigan with the federal guideline on which "critical,quot; workers are exempt from the restrictions of staying home. The governor said Monday he will soon allow commercial and residential construction, a major industry on the federal advisory list, to restart, but Republicans have said other business activities can safely resume as well.

