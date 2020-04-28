Seigfried's Roy Horn and Roy test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info

Roy Horn, who thrilled the Las Vegas crowd as part of the Seigfried & Roy big cat trainers act until a tiger attack ended his career in 2003, is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.

In a statement to ABC News, Horn's publicist said: "We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment. Most importantly, Siegfried and Roy send positive wishes to everyone affected by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy's recovery at this time and we will ask everyone to respect his right to privacy. "

From left: Penelope Cruz, Tom Cruise, Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn in 2002

Horn and his partner Siegfried Fischbacher were already veteran artists before becoming the Vegas Strip toast for more than a decade. Launched in 1990 at the Mirage, his show featured Seigfried & Roy performing spectacular white lions and white tigers as the audience gasped and cheered.

But it fell apart in October 2003, when a white tiger named Mantecore attacked Horn during a performance, eventually dragging him offstage by the neck. The coaches were able to free Horn, but he suffered injuries that ended his career, including a stroke, a severed spine, and massive blood loss.

After Horn recovered, he and the Fischbacher act became the basis for a short-lived DreamWorks animation series created by Jeffrey Katzenberg called Father of pride. Narrated by John Goodman, it lasted one season on NBC in 2004-05. David Herman voiced the character of the Horn.

Seigfried and Roy reunited for a one-time benefit performance in 2009 and last year they performed on a two-hour ABC special called Seigfried and Roy: Behind the magic.