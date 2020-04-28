See the most amazing failed transformations before and after

The three-breasted patient from the night before was certainly the first for him. Botched doctors

As documented in the new episode, new patient Sandra turned to doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif for help regarding her three boobs. According to Sandra, she became the "three breasted lady,quot; after a series of disastrous breast surgeries.

Upon examining Sandra's unique case, Dr. Dubrow revealed that she had "the most dramatic example of malposition,quot; he had ever seen. Therefore, he had a rather complicated procedure on his hands.

"Sandra had a very difficult surgery, it will require a lot of recovery and maybe a little luck," reflected the doctor. "But I can tell you that if this works, she should be remarkably happy. Because I have never seen such a bad position, nor do I want to see her again."

Fortunately, Dr. Dubrow and his team were able to transform the self-proclaimed "circus monster,quot; into a "sexy and confident,quot; woman.

To take a closer look at Sandra's transformation, as well as others Botched before and after photos, be sure to scroll through the images below.