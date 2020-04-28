See Kylie Jenner recreate the iconic KUWTK scene of Kendall and Kris

Bible, this is the best of the best.

Monday, Kylie Jenner recreated an iconic keeping up with the Kardashians moment on social networks. Throwing him back into a hilarious exchange between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics assumed the role of the famous mom and recruited her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou to play her older sister.

"Those are cute jeans," Kris said in the clip. "You are cute jeans," Kendall replied. Confused, Kris pressed, "Are those mine?" Annoyed that his mother did not understand the joke, Kendall joked, "No." So, Kris apologized and said, "Oh, I thought you said, 'Your cute jeans.'" After the model replied, "Yes," the mother of six was even more confused. "Are those my jeans?" she asked, to which Kendall replied, "No, they are cute jeans!" Not yet on the same page, Kris said, "Eh?"

Excited to share her and Stassie's video with KUWTK Fans, Kylie posted the video on Instagram and captioned it, "They're cute jeans," tagging her mother and sister. Kendall gave his masterpiece his seal of approval and commented, "hahaha (heart) you two."