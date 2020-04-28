Securitas Security Services seeks to fill 1,500 positions in the DFW area – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– If you have ever thought about working as a security officer, Securitas Security Services U.S.A. He says they have many jobs to choose from and are willing to train.

David McAllister, the company's regional president, says that pandemic restrictions have created many needs for his services and that they need to quickly fill about 1,500 jobs in our area.

"People need additional guards to keep an eye on facilities they didn't even know needed protection, and in fact, we're making a huge effort to socialize if they do it at the retail center, as well as temperature sensing, so there's a number of jobs that we currently have to have in a wide variety of industries, "McAllister said.

McAllister says a new entry-level employee can make as little as $ 12 an hour and up to $ 17 an hour right away.

He says the jobs are permanent and come with all the benefits.

"The world of security officers is primarily a customer service position, so if you've worked in retail stores or restaurants, this is the job for you, it's helping people," he said.

As an added incentive, for the first time, the company offers employees free college tuition if they are interested in advancing their education and career.

