Secret Hideout Nabs ‘The Girl Who Could Move Sh * t’ With Her Mind ’- Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The girl who could move with her mind, the science fiction animated novel, will be adapted for television after Secret Hideout seized the rights in a competitive situation.

The Up News Info understands that Alex Kurtzman's company, which is behind the Star Trek franchise and has a general agreement at CBS Television Studios, it is in the early stages of development after obtaining the book option.

The book is written by Jackson Ford, the pseudonym for author Rob Boffard, a South African author living in Vancouver, it was published by Orbit in 2019.

It tells the story of a woman with telekinetic skills who works as a secret government agent and was described by author Maria Lewis as "Alias Satisfies X Men in a grimy LA setting. "

Orbit



The girl who could move Sh * t ’with her mind he follows Teagan Frost, who is having a hard time holding him together. She has telekinetic powers, an ability that the government is very happy to use, sending her on secret intrusion missions that no ordinary human could carry out. But all he really wants to do is relax, have a beer and pretend he's normal for once.

But then a body appears at the site of his last job, killed in a way that only someone like Teagan could have accomplished. You have 24 hours to clear your name, and it's not just your life at stake. If you can't figure out the conspiracy in time, your hometown of Los Angeles will be in the sights of an underground battle that is on the brink of explosion.

Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will be executive producers on the project.

Ford which is ready to release a sequel called Sh * t randomly flying through the air In July 2020, he is represented by Agent Ed Wilson at Johnson & Alcock.