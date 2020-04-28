Season Prodigal Son ’Season Finale Steady In Ratings; ‘9-1-1’ exceeds Monday – Up News Info

Fox 9-1-1 He was the leader of the pack on primetime Monday, ranking 1.2 in the adult demographic 18-49 and with 6.58 million viewers. The drama coincided with last week's numbers, which were a minimum of demonstration. The season finale of Prodigal son followed, holding steady with last week, delivering a 1.2 on the show and 3.53 million viewers, on par with its audience in October.

The duo gave Fox the overall victory in last night's demo.

NBC aired a video clip of The voice (0.9, 6.63M), which experienced a sharp drop of five tenths from last week. Songland (0.6, 3.44M) also slipped into the demo. NBC was No. 1 overall in viewers.

Everything was stable on ABC with The Bachelor: Listen to your heart (0.6, 2.86M) and the new romantic drama The baker and the beauty (0.5, 2.47M).

The CW Anyway, who is this line from? (0.2, 1.03M) was stable in the demo, while Roswell, New Mexico (0.2, 783,000) saw a one-tenth increase, the first for science fiction drama in a month.

CBS issued repeats.