Sean Hannity makes a legal threat against the New York Times – Up News Info

"His attempt to identify and attack Mr. Hannity for his coronavirus coverage, when he was more responsible in his coverage than all previous individuals and media, and his willful contempt for irresponsible Democratic Party politicians and friends of the Party Democrat – The media, including ABC, NBC, CBS and MSNBC, establish a clear bias on your part regarding Mr. Hannity and the Stories, "Harder wrote.

Fox News has been widely criticized for how its opinion hosts and other airborne personalities initially dealt with the coronavirus threat. In early April, more than 70 journalism professors and job reporters, including some from Columbia and Northwestern Universities, signed an open letter to Fox Corporation President Rupert Murdoch and Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, warning about erroneous information on the network.

"Fox News reporters have made some solid reports. And the network has recently given screen time to medical and public health professionals, "they wrote." But Fox News does not clearly distinguish between the authority that should correspond to trained experts, on the one hand, and the authority that viewers grant experts and politicians for reasons of ideological loyalty. "

They specifically cited Hannity's "hoax" comment, writing that "that comment encouraged President Trump to trivialize the threat and helped obstruct national, state and local efforts to limit the coronavirus."

Hannity later defended the comment and told Newsweek: "They are the same Democrats, media and liberal professors so lazy that they won't even look at what I have said about the virus." They just go with their narrative. I never called it a "hoax".

In the letter, reporters also cited YouGov / Economist and Pew Research polls showing that Fox News viewers were much less likely than others to say they were concerned about the coronavirus.

Fox News recently cut ties to Diamond And Silk, two surrogates for the Trump campaign who have developed conspiracy theories around the virus. They had a licensed program for Fox Nation, the network's streaming platform. In late March, the network parted ways with Trish Regan, a Fox Business presenter who had a segment on her show on March 9 titled "Coronavirus Trial Scam."