Scientists invented a way to make live plants shine, and it's crazy: BGR

Scientists have developed a new breed of bright plants that use the same compounds that allow naturally luminescent mushrooms to glow.

By designing plants to use a natural compound in a new way, plants shine for the duration of their lives.

The researchers believe this could be a vital tool for understanding how plants react to changing environmental conditions, as well as for monitoring the health of various plant species.

We have all seen the movie. Avatar – It is one of the best pieces of cinematic art that has appeared on the big screen, and nobody Discuss this, and if there is one thing you will remember about the fantastic world of Pandora it is the beautiful shiny plants. Plants on Earth generally don't shine. Engineers have developed ways to trick plants into glowing using the same bioluminescent properties naturally found in some shiny mushrooms.

Now, a team of scientists has taken things one step further by creating plants that shine not only temporarily but throughout their lives. Plants are the subject of a new research paper published in Biotechnology nature.

The scientists, some of whom have worked on studies involving short-term bright plants, used their knowledge of bioluminescent fungi to modify the way their plants used caffeic acid. Caffeic acid is crucial to the process that allows certain fungi to shine, but it is present in all plants, which is why researchers genetically engineered plants to convert caffeic acid into a compound called luciferin, which produces the shine in fungi. .

How Science alert What makes this particularly interesting is that the methods the researchers used to modify their plants (the team used tobacco plants in their initial tests) allows them to continue to generate this bioluminescent compound indefinitely. Other studies that have resulted in shiny plants produced foliage that was only able to maintain a shine for a short period of time. That's not true for this new breed, which shines constantly from the moment it sprouts to the moment it dies.

But why make shiny plants in the first place? That's a good question, but scientists have an equally satisfying answer.

"By allowing autonomous light emission, you can monitor dynamic processes in plants, including development and pathogenesis, responses to environmental conditions and the effects of chemical treatment," according to the researchers. "By eliminating the need for exogenous addition of luciferin or other substrates, these luminescent capabilities should be particularly useful for experiments with plants grown in soil."

The long-term benefits of this work could include the ability of scientists to more precisely determine why certain plants react to various environmental conditions, while controlling a plant's health by being able to essentially see what's going on inside it. .

