Scarface on dialysis while fighting coronavirus

Rapper Scarface is fighting for his life weeks after testing positive for coronavirus – he's on dialysis because the virus caused his kidneys to fail.

"I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia in both lungs and kidney failure at home," he told Willie D via Zoom.

"I have to change my entire diet," Scarface shared. "I have to do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That's taking all my blood, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before COVID, I never had kidney problems before."

