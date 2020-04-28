Scarface on dialysis while fighting coronavirus

Rapper Scarface is fighting for his life weeks after testing positive for coronavirus – he's on dialysis because the virus caused his kidneys to fail.

"I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia in both lungs and kidney failure at home," he told Willie D via Zoom.

"I have to change my entire diet," Scarface shared. "I have to do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That's taking all my blood, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before COVID, I never had kidney problems before."

He continued: "I couldn't contain the food, I couldn't get comfortable, I couldn't sleep, I couldn't stay awake, I couldn't breathe. It was the worst moment of my life."

Despite the long battle with COVID-19, the rapper says he is "glad to be alive."

More than 50,000 Americans have died from the virus.