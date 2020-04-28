Sarah Michelle Gellar Dyes Quarantined Pink Hair – Jokes About Embarrassing Her Children!

Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the long list of people who do their hairstyles and cuts during the coronavirus, pandemic quarantine COVID-19! The actress turned to social media to show off her new pink hair and joked that it was another & # 39; creative way & # 39; of embarrassing your children!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star looks really amazing and the color really matches her skin and eye tone, but in the legend, she mentioned that her tint job would guarantee she would embarrass her children.

‘Well, because we are still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children. Quaran-color, "said the actress in the video she posted.

Regarding the subtitle, she wrote: ‘#RoseAllDay. Or until it fades away. "

True! In case you didn't know, vibrant and unnatural hair colors tend to fade very quickly, making them really difficult to manage and look good for a long time.

But that also means Sarah didn't need to make a big commitment as her hair color will probably go blonde again by the time the quarantine ends!

Also, even if it doesn't wash by then, you'll still have access to a real hairstylist to fix it, so don't worry!

Quarantine has been about trying new things, anyway, even out of boredom!

This isn't even your first quarantined hair related post!

Not too long ago, the Buffy actress also posted a meme comparing her awkwardly short bangs when she was on the show, with people trying and unable to cut their hair during self-isolation now!

Ad Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission %MINIFYHTMLbedc007b2d428a2e952a85a446e9635524%

Turns out he couldn't help but experiment with his hair, too, despite making fun of everyone else!



Post views:

0 0