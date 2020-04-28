Sarah Michelle Gellar dyed her hair pink to embarrass her children

Sarah Michelle Gellar she does not allow quarantine to prevent her from "embarrassing,quot; her children: a mother has to do what a mother has to do.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Cruel intentions The actress shared her new hair transformation.

"Well, because we are still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children," the actress said in a video posted on social media, showing off her new pink hair. "Color Quaran,quot;.

"#RoseAllDay," she captioned her video. "Or until it fades away."

the I know what you did last summer The actress is not the first celebrity to change her hairstyle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the weekend and in the last weeks, Ryan Reynolds showed off his growing locks, Pauly D showed his "quarantine beard,quot; Armie hammerhe started rocking a mohawk and a horse's mustache, while stars like Hilary Duffopted for a completely different hair color like Gellar.