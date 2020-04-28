Santa Monica company ordered to stop selling alleged coronavirus home test kit – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – City attorney Mike Feuer says he obtained a stipulated ruling against a Santa Monica-based company that sold a $ 249 home kit that they said could test the coronavirus.

Root MD, Inc. claimed that the home exposure and immunity test kits were approved by the FDA. The FDA approved a home test kit last week, but obtaining one requires authorization from a physician and results administered by a laboratory.

The court-approved stipulation orders Root MD to stop advertising and selling the kit, pay civil penalties, and reinstate customers who purchased it. Feuer said the case against Root MD was filed last week.

"It is so important to everyone in our community that we have the legitimate facts and products that really protect us," said Feuer.

This is the second settlement Feuer's office has reached against a local company that claims to sell a product that can detect the coronavirus.

The city attorney says he has filed 21 more cases against nonessential businesses for staying open during the stay-at-home order, bringing the total number of criminal cases against nonessential businesses in Los Angeles to 49. Of the 21 new cases, 19 They sold tobacco, he said.

Feuer also said his office successfully defended another challenge from the city-to-stay order from a Reseda gun store called Turner Operations, which seeks to exempt itself from the order.

The financial implications of staying closed for so long is understandable, Feuer said.

"But we will return to work sooner and return to our routine sooner if everyone complies with the mayor's safety order at home in the first place," he said.