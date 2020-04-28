Sandra Lee & # 39; s Semi-Homemade inspired this beautiful & # 39; cake & # 39; from tropical island

Sandra Lee, Semi homemade Doyenne, cockatoo owner and former lover of Andrew Cuomo, feels relevant once again, thanks to an impending recession, orders to stay home across the country, and the fact that Americans will soon have to be very creative with the We have food in our pantries. Although I will never forgive her for the Kwanza cake or the baked potato with ice cream which unfortunately resembles a vagina, I will say that embodying your spirit of power was a useful exercise for what lies ahead. The cake I made didn't turn out as well as some of Sandra Lee's creations, yet I felt his spirit move me towards the creation of something that, in some lights, seemed like art.