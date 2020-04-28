San Mateo MPs delivered over 1,000 housewife quotes and warnings over the weekend – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – During the weekend surge to the San Mateo coast, sheriff's officers delivered more than 1,000 citations and warnings for violations of the county's stay-at-home order, officials announced Tuesday.

As Governor Gavin Newsom announced it in his daily coronavirus update Monday for stopping the exodus of residents on the coast, the numbers show that it was not without great effort in San Mateo County.

According to statistics released Tuesday, MPs delivered 347 parking citations and 568 verbal warnings along the coast on Saturday and Sunday.

The deputies also delivered 47 written warnings at Half Moon Bay, 83 on the north coast and 61 on the south coast. Only 3 written warnings were issued in remote areas off the coast.

"During the current state-wide request for refuge, the San Mateo County coastline has experienced an unusually large number of visits from residents outside the area," the sheriff's department said in a statement. “For both Saturday and Sunday, dense fog and cool temperatures reduced morning traffic. Once the fog burned out around noon, a huge influx of vehicle traffic began. "

The Cabrillo Highway and nearby streets nearby have been signed by Caltrans, the San Mateo County Roads, and the city of Half Moon Bay with extensive "No Parking,quot; signs under the current stay-at-home order from the Lantos Tunnel. to the Santa Cruz County line.

"However, there remains a great disregard for the signs," the sheriff's department said.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Newsom on Monday criticized people who ignored the ongoing coronavirus shelter order over the weekend and the crowded beaches in southern California, saying "the virus doesn't go away over the weekend."

In the opening of his regular update on California's response to the COVID-19 crisis, Newsom did not hesitate to punish those who behaved recklessly during the warm, sunny weekend with the state just weeks away from moving forward. towards reopening.

"This virus is not removed on weekends. This virus does not go home because it is a beautiful sunny day around our shores. The probability of having a virus free world is not realistic in the coming months. We will look forward to that day when the herd's immunity comes into effect and we have a vaccine that we can distribute and make available to hundreds of millions of people in this country and billions in the rest of the world, "Newsom said.

He continued: “Until then, we have to handle it. We have to manage the risks. We have to manage and increase our behavior. And that's why I can't impress more Californians who watch that we can't see the images as we saw, particularly on Saturday, in Newport Beach and in other parts of the state of California. "

The Governor praised the other parts of the state where residents obeyed the order to stay home and the parks close, and encouraged people to be patient, saying, "We are only a few weeks away, not months away from making significant changes. and measurable. " ”To the order of refuge and the restrictions of social distancing.

"The only thing that will slow us down is our behavior," Newsom said.