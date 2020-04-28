San Mateo County lawmaker treated for injuries after rescuing three from fire – Up News Info San Francisco

MILLBRAE (Up News Info SF) – A deputy from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office was treated for smoke inhalation injuries after helping rescue residents from a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Millbrae Monday by the afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 12:36 p.m. at 1007 Hemlock Ave., sheriff's officials said. Deputy Edgar Manilla helped a resident and their two children escape the fire, and then removed two older residents from their residence.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Manilla stayed on-site to help, but was eventually transported to Mills Peninsula Hospital. He is assigned to the Millbrae Police Office.

Sheriff's officials said all residents of the apartment complex were displaced and received assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Central County Fire Department received help from the San Bruno and South San Francisco fire departments to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.