San Francisco supervisors criticize mayor's race for failing to secure hotel rooms for homeless people – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco city supervisors and homeless advocates on Tuesday denounced Mayor London Breed's refusal to purchase more than 8,000 hotel rooms to protect the city's homeless of the coronavirus as part of an emergency ordinance passed unanimously earlier this month.

Although Breed had the power to veto the emergency ordinance since supervisors approved it on April 14, he did not, allowing him to become law.

The ordinance, originally introduced by supervisors Shamann Walton, Matt Haney, Hillary Ronen and Dean Preston, required the city to secure at least 8,250 hotel rooms, including 7,000 reserved for the city's homeless, regardless of age, state health or if you are on the streets or in the shelter system of the city last Sunday.

"I'm trying to understand how the executive branch can totally ignore the laws of this city just because they just don't agree," Walton said. "The executive branch's refusal to enforce laws passed by the Board of Supervisors sets a dangerous precedent, especially during a declared emergency."

"For the first time we have more than 30,000 empty hotel rooms where we can accommodate everyone who needs shelter," said Ronen. "We have a chance to dream big here, and instead of the mayor's leadership and vision, we are getting nothing more than the same old negative stereotypes and excuses to blame poverty that have led to failed policies in this city for years. "

Haney said: “This is the moral thing to do. It is what is financially smart to do and it is what is going to protect the public health of everyone in this city. It is also the law. There should be no doubt about this, despite the statements the mayor has made. ”

"If the mayor doesn't like legislation, she has every right to veto it, send it back to the board and start a discussion with the Board of Supervisors and push for votes, and the board can vote again," Preston said. "The mayor did not do that here. She allowed this law to come into effect, so this is the law and it's not too much to ask her to comply with it. "

Currently, city officials only offer hotel rooms for homeless people in the shelter system and residents of single-room occupancy hotels who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been exposed, as well as homeless people in the shelter system or on the streets who are over 60 years old or have underlying health conditions.

Some rooms are also offered to city employees who work with the public every day and front-line workers who need quarantine.

Mayor Breed has consistently cited staffing as a major challenge to secure more rooms for the general homeless population, many of whom have addiction or mental health issues. She has said that the necessary staff would include doctors, nurses and city employees who have been activated as emergency workers, as well as food, laundry and cleaning services.

Supervisors sent a memo to Breed Tuesday with 10 key recommendations that would allow the city to meet staffing needs. The recommendations were made with input from homeless service providers, unions and disaster service workers.

Supervisors said they are in talks with the City Attorney's Office, looking at possible legal options to implement the ordinance.

According to Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the San Francisco Coalition for the Homeless, the current situation of people living on the street during the COVID-19 pandemic is dire.

"They cannot be tested if they are asymptomatic, cannot obtain a hotel room, cannot shelter in place to prevent spread to others, cannot wash their hands regularly, cannot charge their phones to keep up with the latest virus warnings. They cannot shower. They are forced to stay in crowded tents on the sidewalk, "he said.

In response to the staffing issue, Friedenbach suggested that the city use already trained homeless shelter staff in hotels.

"This is a situation where we are creating barriers rather than thinking creatively and really building on the natural ingenuity that really exists within the impoverished community of San Francisco experiencing homelessness," he said.

