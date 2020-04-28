San Francisco police issue 17 citations for health order violations, warns 78 others – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Police officers in San Francisco issued 17 citations to both individuals and businesses and issued warnings to 78 other people for violating health orders related to the coronavirus pandemic, the police chief said Monday. Bill Scott.

Of the 17 appointments, eight were for companies and nine for individuals.

With an increase in the number of people who left their home last weekend due to good weather, Scott said the Police Department received some complaints about violations of public health orders, but "there were no major problems."

"Surprisingly, we received very few complaints regarding the lack of facial covers," he added, referring to the facial coverage health order, which police began applying last Wednesday.

Scott said additional officers and volunteers were out this weekend, handing facial covers to people who didn't have them.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"Law enforcement has been the last resort and we have primarily achieved compliance," he said. "We will continue to use aggressive compliance pathways that start with education, asking for voluntary compliance, warnings and appointments when necessary."

Scott said that while most crimes last week continued to reach dramatically low levels, robberies increased slightly.

Overall violent crime, the department saw a 19 percent decrease between April 20 and April 26, compared to the previous week. The department also saw a 24 percent decrease in property crime last week and a 23 percent decrease in serious crime.

“One area where we have seen a slight increase is theft, particularly commercial theft. And we continue to investigate them and have made significant progress in many of those investigations that have resulted in arrests and prosecutions of the district attorney's office, "he said.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.