San Bernardino County eases restrictions on local parks and trails – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Parks in San Bernardino County reopened to the public as summer temperatures spread throughout the south.

Previous restrictions in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus were reduced on local trails, lakes, and parks.

Visitors are asked to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask when in public.

Some areas remained closed until Monday, including playgrounds, grill, and camping areas.

On Monday, San Bernardino health officials reported 21 additional cases and no new deaths, bringing the county total to 1,772 cases and 82 deaths.