Samantha Akkineni celebrates her birthday with her family in the middle of the running of the bulls

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni has turned a year older today. However, due to the confinement, she celebrated her special day at home in the company of her husband Naga Chaitanya. Although she might be missing her friends and family, she surely couldn't complain about that, as her husband went out of his way to make sure his beloved felt special.

Samantha shared adorable photos and videos from the time when Naga Chaitanya took over the cooking chores for his charming wife. In the video posted by Samantha, we see a time lapse of Naga and her cooking process. The couple's dog Hash also makes a brief appearance in the photos and video. The southern actress turned to social media and shared the vision of her birthday celebrations with an adorable caption. She wrote: "Family â € ¤ï¸Â …. (there are no points to guess why I am praying)"

How sweet is that?

On the labor front, Samantha will soon star in the Amazon Prime video series The Family Man 2. The projects mark their debut not only in the digital space but also in the Hindi film industry. The web series went on sale in November 2019, but the launch date for it has yet to be announced.