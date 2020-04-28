Safer at work? Colorado drafting rules to allow COVID to be vulnerable to unemployment

Colorado workers in some fields tested the state's new normal on Monday, returning to stores, houses they are showing to prospective buyers, and even to the operating rooms they worked in before Governor Jared Polis issued a stay order in the home in march. 25)

Based on the scores, more workers could leave their homes and return to the workplace in the next 10 days as Polis loosens restrictions on retailers and office-based businesses as part of its less stringent "safer phase in home "of the state coronavirus response.

But a recent poll of Colorado residents found that only 29% of people are in favor of facilitating health safety measures for the sake of boosting the state's economy.

The reversal has raised many questions for the state department of labor. Workers affected by the virus have been filing unemployment claims at a record rate and now some of them may lose benefits if they are called back to work and do not comply.

"The big question of the day for workers is:" I don't feel safe. I have to go back to work? Cher Haavind, deputy executive director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, said Monday. “If you are unemployed, are you at risk of losing your benefits if you refuse to return to work? And, as with everything related to unemployment, it depends. "

Polis, in an executive order Sunday, ordered the labor department to draft emergency rules to ensure that people, particularly those considered "vulnerable people," would not lose benefits if they refused to return to work and their workplace had " COVID-19 related to demonstrable and unsafe working conditions ".

The rules have not yet been finalized, but a draft provided to Up News Info on Monday sets out four criteria the state will likely use in deciding whether a worker can still collect benefits if he declines an offer to return to work: the target level of risk is person's workplace; the normal level of risk that the workplace would present without coronavirus; worker's coronavirus vulnerability as determined by professional medical standards; and, finally, the vulnerability of any person with whom the worker can live.

The rules could end on Tuesday, Haavind said. The labor department has also added information to its website focused on questions about returning to work.

By visiting colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/covid-19/return-to-work, workers can find a list of resources, including instructions for contacting the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The USA, or OSHA, if they detect safety violations in the workplace. The site also links to a frequently asked questions document. The FAQ sheet includes information for people who have been deemed vulnerable but are being called back to the workplace.

"According to Executive Order D 2020 044, Safer at Home, the employer cannot compel vulnerable people to return to work if their job requires in-person work with others," the document read. "If the workplace is particularly unsafe, for example, if you had an outbreak, unemployment benefits may be available, depending on the facts, and OSHA's safety rules may limit the requirements to return."

Aaron Collins, 37, of Denver, is preparing to return to work as a project manager at Fin Art, a local furniture store focused on serving bars and restaurants. With just six employees and a 25,000-square-foot store, Collins feels Fin Art is poised to abide by social distancing rules, but the business is taking extra precautions.

"What we have decided to do is take it in turns," Collins said Monday. "We are trying to keep three people in the store at the same time. That is a safe social distance. (We) have a lot of alcohol sprays that we use on hand tools and passing them on and wearing dust masks and respirators in the store "

Collins notes that while none of his co-workers have pre-existing health conditions that could make them vulnerable to COVID-19, three of them have children.

"I would not ask an employee to go back to work worried," he said.

Some companies, even those that are not subject to stricter home stay rules in Denver and surrounding counties, are choosing to wait rather than rush to reopen.

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce surveyed more than 80 companies of various sizes across the state early last week and found that half of those that responded approved a phased approach to reopening nonessential businesses. While 37% wanted to see that happen as soon as possible, 12% of respondents at the time felt it was soon to consider reopening nonessential businesses.

Forty-five percent of business owners expressed concern about the legal liability they could face if they were opened and an employee hired COVID-19 in the workplace.

Denver Post writer Tiney Ricciardi contributed to this report.

