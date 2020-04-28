Ryan Murphy brings a "Hollywood" preview to the MPTF home – Up News Info

Ryan Murphy is bringing Hollywood to Hollywood Emmy-winning television producer is giving residents of the MPTF house a sneak preview of his Netflix limited series Hollywood before its premiere on May 1.

The first three episodes of the series will air on their internal channel and will include an exclusive Q&A with the cast. Additionally, Netflix is ​​donating an additional $ 100,000 to its industry hardship fund for the benefit of the MPTF, which Murphy personally matches. Netflix previously donated $ 1M to the MPTF as part of its fund to help with difficulties in the creative community.

"Doing Hollywood As a revisionist fable from our Golden Age it showed me what can happen when people unite in adversity, "said Murphy." I am honored to be able to provide support during this devastating time for MPTF residents, many of whom They built this industry and created entertainment that continues to inspire many of us even today. "

Related story Netflix Boards Prince Harry presents the anniversary episode of the classic children's show & # 39; Thomas & Friends & # 39; Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood Follow a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in Hollywood after World War II as they try to reach Tinseltown. Starring Daren Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, and Jim Parsons, each of the characters in the series offers a specific perspective during the Golden Age, highlighting systems unfair and prejudice across the race. , gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

The MPTF home has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Motion Picture & Television Fund was making matching contributions to double the $ 250,000 pledged by the John and Marilyn Wells Family Foundation to help defray the cost of EPP and food for caregivers at their specialized Woodland nursing home. Hills, where six residents died. of COVID-19. Several caregivers have also contracted the virus, although none have died. Donations will also go towards the general maintenance of the facility's coronavirus care unit.