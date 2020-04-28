Royal Caribbean hopes to patent a face mask will do the trick

Image: AP Image: AP

Cruises as we know them can never be the same thanks to covid-19, because if we have learned anything from years of Norovirus poop crossing horror stories, nothing spreads contagion like a crowded ship.

But Royal Caribbean is not ready to give up on its own still desbite overwhelming evidence that the germ-ridden cruise days It should probably end. In what seems like an incredibly optimistic move, the company Looking to brand his own branded face mask: Seaface, they'll call him. By People:

According to the patent request, Seaface's products would be "sanitary masks for virus isolation purposes", which would be used for "cruise services". The company was unable to confirm how the masks would be implemented or used on board its fleet if they were approved.

As someone who still can't understand the new normal of everyone who wears face masks when we leave the house (obviously I'm doing it, too), I find it hard to imagine how the Seaface would develop. Is it waterproof so you can take a dip in the pool? Do you have a non-sealable slot through which you can jam a daisy straw, or is there a pull apart mask with straw attached? Will Seaface's tan lines be one thing?

You couldn't pay me enough to go up a cruise even in the best of times, but apparently there are many from the people ready to hit the buffet like none of this ever happened. Royal Caribbean plans to resume operations on June 12 for the majority of its fleet, and July 1 for Canadian set sail.

In the immortal words from Anthony Fauci: "People on a big ship, all together, at the same time, all the time, you couldn't ask for a better incubator for the infection."