Ross Matthews on Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent & # 39; s & # 39; Relationship & # 39;

Image: Getty

Let's Remember Some Gossip is a new series in which we review the juiciest gossip of yesteryear, with celebrities who simply cannot forget it.

"The truth is that there is generally some truth to gossiping," Ross Matthews, television personality known for his time in The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Chelsea Lately, Celebrity Big Brotherand actually RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race and Live from E!. "In my experience, when I see something in the press and I see it behind the scenes, it's very close to aligning."

Matthews second book you have the right Name dropSo I figured he wouldn't be willing to do it, he laughs when I ask him about his outrageous favorite gossip story. "When he's my friend, it's hard to talk about gossip about them," he explains by phone from California. "I'm going to get in trouble if I do." But he did have this delicious piece of information to share about a gossip that the world has surely forgotten: Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent date. Or them? Matthews said:

Remember when Chelsea was rumored to be dating 50 Cent? Here's the deal, I can't confirm or deny it, but I'll tell you this: I was once at Chelsea's house. There was a party. 50 Cent was there. Chelsea had a Ms. PacMan machine in her living room. I was playing against Ms. PacMan against 50 Cent, and I think I beat it. How nice that Mrs. PacMan's machine didn't take quarters, because she'd have to borrow a 50 Cent!

That was a long time ago, it was very funny at the time and it's very funny now … I love waking up every morning and thinking, "What two rando celebrities could you start dating today?" Right there, it's worth waking up. ”

Image: BACKGRID

A review: Exactly a decade ago, in 2010, Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent were named an article by the celebrity press, apparently confirmed in the previous image taken on Halloween 2010 in Malibu, California, after the rapper and comedian were stained canoodling in a bar in New Orleans a few weeks earlier. Their relationship is rumored to last a few months, and may or may not have ended because 50 Cent was upset that his "ex-girlfriend" never confirmed as Ciara was going to be in Chelsea lately. According to the rumor mill, Ciara was allegedly angry He was dating Handler first, and Chelsea was angry that 50 Cent told her they might have a problem with Ciara.

In the years since their rumored coupling, Chelsea and 50 have discussed dating. Chelsea joined the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2013 and talked about his short but loving adventure; that same year 50 Cent continued Howard Stern radio show and he said he gave him the nickname "Gator … because you fight a gator … If you don't hold on to it, you will lose the whole place." But because their time together was so short, I can't help but wonder if it was staged. In hindsight it seems too casual for Handler to continue Good morning america in 2014 to talk about his book, Surprisingly deaf Uganda jokes, to show that it is not racist because she dates black men. A few months later, 50 posted topless photos of the comedian. on his instagram page, so do what you want. The truth is not out there.

This has been Recall some gossip.

