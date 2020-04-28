Ross Matthews on Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent & # 39; s & # 39; Relationship & # 39;

Image: Getty
Let's Remember Some Gossip is a new series in which we review the juiciest gossip of yesteryear, with celebrities who simply cannot forget it.
"The truth is that there is generally some truth to gossiping," Ross Matthews, television personality known for his time in The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Chelsea Lately, Celebrity Big Brotherand actually RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race and Live from E!. "In my experience, when I see something in the press and I see it behind the scenes, it's very close to aligning."
Matthews second book you have the right Name dropSo I figured he wouldn't be willing to do it, he laughs when I ask him about his outrageous favorite gossip story. "When he's my friend, it's hard to talk about gossip about them," he explains by phone from California. "I'm going to get in trouble if I do." But he did have this delicious piece of information to share about a gossip that the world has surely forgotten: Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent date. Or them? Matthews said:
Remember when Chelsea was rumored to be dating 50 Cent? Here's the deal, I can't confirm or deny it, but I'll tell you this: I was once at Chelsea's house. There was a party. 50 Cent was there. Chelsea had a Ms. PacMan machine in her living room. I was playing against Ms. PacMan against 50 Cent, and I think I beat it. How nice that Mrs. PacMan's machine didn't take quarters, because she'd have to borrow a 50 Cent!
That was a long time ago, it was very funny at the time and it's very funny now … I love waking up every morning and thinking, "What two rando celebrities could you start dating today?" Right there, it's worth waking up. ”
