Rob Lowe on sharing a room with Tom Cruise during & # 39; Outsiders & # 39;

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Screenshot: Warner Bros.

I am absolutely here for each and every celebrity. gossip from the start 1980, a perfect moment in which Francis Ford Coppola had not yet cursed us with The Godfather Part III and the image of Tom Cruise jumping on OprahThe sofa was still several decades away. So, it is a great pleasure to present you the news of a fight between Cruise and Rob lowe, the last of which he says that the first launched a massive attack for having to share a room while auditioning for The outsiders.

According to Page sixLowe said the whole story (very funny) in Dax ShepardThe podcast. During the final round of auditions, Cruise, Emilio Estevezand C. Thomas Howell They all flew from Los Angeles to New York, where they were housed in a hotel.

"(It was) the first time I stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we checked in and Tom discovers that we are sharing a room and he goes nuts," Lowe said. Lowe apparently thought it was fun, although Cruise wasn't exactly a star at the time.

"For me, the good thing about history is that there are certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has taken them to where they are today and the rest is history. " said. "And the notion that an 18-year-old actor with a stake in" Endless Love "and as a seventh lede in" Taps "might have that kind of means."

It's not surprising that even a non-famous Tom Cruise had that kind of high-energy diva, but it's fun to think of him leaping onto the bed in the Plaza, yelling at Lowe to sleep on the floor. (Page six)

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

G / O Media may receive a commission

I don't have a Nintendo Switch, tragically, and I'm not all of that familiar with "Animal Crossing", a game that, from the observer's perspective, is about visiting your friends islands, turnips, and capitalism. But everyone likes even Weird eye home design genius Bobby berk, who uses Twitter to criticize other people's "Animal Crossing" houses.

We as a society I need this? Probably not. Do we have this? Yes. That's fine? Also yes, probably. Berk, as you well know, can remake an entire house from top to bottom in the amount of time it takes Antoni Porowski to cut a single avocado. I'd take "Animal Crossing" design tips anytime, as long as someone gives me $ 300 to buy a Switch. Email in bio !!! (Hollywood reporter)