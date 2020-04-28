Rob Lowe describes the moment he witnessed Tom Cruise go "ballistic,quot;

Almost four decades ago, Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise were part of an incredibly talented cast of young Hollywood stars in the iconic drama. The outsiders, which also featured Patrick Swayze (Darrel Curtis), C. Thomas Howell (Ponyboy Curtis), Ralph Macchio (Johnny Cade), Matt Dillon (Dallas Winston) and Emilio Estevez (Two Bit Matthews). Although they were teenagers and early in their careers, Lowe says Cruise was acting like a movie star.

During a recent appearance in the Expert armchair with Dax Shephard On the podcast, Lowe shared a behind-the-scenes story of what it was like to audition for the 1983 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on the classic S. E. Hinton novel.

Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise and Emilio Estevez in 1982. pic.twitter.com/ymH3JE8DjW – History lovers club (@historylvrsclub) April 21, 2020

Lowe (Soda Pop Curtis) says he had no trouble working with Cruise (Steve Randle) on set, but during the audition the Top Gun star became "ballistic,quot; when he discovered he had to share a hotel room with Lowe.

"All the people in Los Angeles survived the Los Angeles auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version," Lowe explained. “Then it was me and Tom Cruise, Emilio and C. Thomas Howell. (It was the) first time I stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we checked in and Tom discovers that we are sharing a room and he goes nuts. "

Lowe said the big part of the story for him is that there are certain people who have always been who they are, and that element has led them to where they are today. Cruise is definitely one of those people. At the time, Cruise was just "an 18-year-old actor with a stake in Endless Love and as a seventh advantage in Taps, "And the notion that he had that kind of,quot; means "is what Lowe remembers the most.

Rob Lowe in a Rob Lowe T-shirt, 1983. 😎 pic.twitter.com/TOY3LFfagW – Wonderful story (@GroovyHistory) April 28, 2020 Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"I remember saying,‘ Wow, this guy is the real deal, "Lowe said. “I mean it made me laugh, it was twisted. But in the end, you can't argue with the results. He's been keeping an eye on the ball from day one. "

Shepard endorsed Lowe's point adding that no one knocks on your door and asks if you want to be in 12 Mission Impossible films.

Rob Lowe is currently returning to television this week for a special episode of Parks and Recreation. The special will feature the original cast and address the current COVID-19 pandemic from the local government perspective.

Ad

The special episode of Parks and Recreation airs on Thursday, April 30 on NBC.



Post views:

0 0