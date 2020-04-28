Rich Norwegian businessman accused of murder of missing wife

OSLO – Norwegian police arrested one of Norway's wealthiest people on Tuesday and accused him of murdering his missing wife, the latest twist in a case that has captivated the country for more than 18 months.
The man, Tom Hagen, 70, was accused of killing his wife, Anne-Elizabeth Hagen, who disappeared 18 months ago from her home in a quiet suburb near Oslo, the Norwegian capital. Her body has not yet been found, but investigators have suggested for nearly a year that Ms. Hagen may have been killed.
When news of Ms. Hagen's disappearance first appeared in January 2019, police said that she had been kidnapped and a substantial ransom had been requested, paid for in cryptocurrency. Authorities now believe the kidnapping was fabricated.
"We now believe that there was no kidnapping and that there was never a genuine negotiation," the eastern Norwegian police district said in a statement. "In other words, we believe there was a clear and well-planned attempt to trick the police."
Mr. Hagen is the founder and owner of Elkraft, an electricity company, and his real estate includes a large stake in a popular ski resort.
Mr. Hagen's lawyer, Svein Holden, told the Norwegian newspaper VG that his client denies the charges.
"It is difficult for him to be charged with something that he has nothing to do with," Holden said after visiting the police station where Mr. Hagen will be held as police search his home, car and office for evidence.
"I am in shock," said Tom Nilsen, a friend of Mr. Hagen, speaking to the Norwegian national broadcaster TV2. "In my wildest fantasies I wouldn't have thought the case would take this turn."
Police said they plan to question Mr. Hagen, find Ms. Hagen's body, and determine if other people were involved in her disappearance. Mr. Hagen will have a court hearing on Wednesday to determine if the police can detain him for four weeks.
The arrest is an unexpected twist in a case that has yielded few leads. The investigation, publicly at least, appeared to hinge on an anonymous ransom note left at Mr. Hagen's home, demanding an equivalent of around $ 10 million worth of cryptocurrency in exchange for Ms. Hagen's safe return.
Police released Ms. Hagen's disappearance a few months after her disappearance on Halloween morning in an apparent appeal for public help. The family announced the following month that they were ready to start negotiations with the alleged kidnappers. Although the police later reported contacting Ms. Hagen's captors on several occasions, they said they were not offered any proof of life.
Flamboyant displays of wealth are rare in Norway, and people there are generally proud of the country's egalitarian spirit. But Ms. Hagen's kidnapping has sparked debate about one element of that culture: the legal requirement that everyone's tax return be made public, which some people fear could make the wealthy targets.