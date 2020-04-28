RHOBH preview: Sutton Stracke leaves Teddi Mellencamp in tears

Another dinner from hell!

It seems as if the ladies of The real housewives of Beverly Hills They just aren't meant to have a quiet dinner. And although his last attempt will not include the infamous psychic medium Allison DuBoisThings still end in tears, as shown in this exclusive clip from Wednesday's new episode.

The group is in Kyle richards& # 39; house, including Lisa Rinnafriend of Sutton Stracke. At the beginning of the advancement, the socialite is in the middle of a conversation with Teddi Mellencamp, who recently invited everyone to her ALL IN Retreat with a bold text invitation, something Sutton clearly didn't like.

"I'm going to be very honest. I thought, Teddi, maybe you were going to be a little boring," he says, causing Teddi an awkward laugh. "Sorry. Are we supposed to be honest or not?"

Sutton continues: "That was my first impression. And then pregnant? God help us."

To the surprise of those around her, she continues.

"But you are much more interesting than I thought!" Sutton says. "I didn't know how deep you were."