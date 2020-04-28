RHOBH preview: Sutton Stracke leaves Teddi Mellencamp in tears

Another dinner from hell!
It seems as if the ladies of The real housewives of Beverly Hills They just aren't meant to have a quiet dinner. And although his last attempt will not include the infamous psychic medium Allison DuBoisThings still end in tears, as shown in this exclusive clip from Wednesday's new episode.
The group is in Kyle richards& # 39; house, including Lisa Rinnafriend of Sutton Stracke. At the beginning of the advancement, the socialite is in the middle of a conversation with Teddi Mellencamp, who recently invited everyone to her ALL IN Retreat with a bold text invitation, something Sutton clearly didn't like.
"I'm going to be very honest. I thought, Teddi, maybe you were going to be a little boring," he says, causing Teddi an awkward laugh. "Sorry. Are we supposed to be honest or not?"
Sutton continues: "That was my first impression. And then pregnant? God help us."
To the surprise of those around her, she continues.
"But you are much more interesting than I thought!" Sutton says. "I didn't know how deep you were."
Teddi expresses her confusion and asks Sutton if he has done anything to offend her.
"Because you're coming after me," says Teddi, who is interspersed with an earlier scene of two coming and going on his retirement invitation. "Like, what's going on here?"
She ends up telling Sutton that to make things "really easy,quot; for her, she simply shouldn't come to the retreat.
Seemingly trying to help, Lisa and Garcelle Beauvais He then intervenes on how both were relieved that they did not plan to attend. This, however, makes Teddi cry.
"If nobody wants to come, don't come!" Emotional Teddi says. "I have my people there."
Kyle is quick to comfort her, but the damage seems to be done.
While Sutton's honesty may have surprised RHOBH Ladies, it also seemed to impress one of them.
"Women like Sutton are few and far between in Beverly Hills, but there is a whole world of women like Sutton." Erika Girardi says in a confessional. "And you know what? God bless you."
Check out the entire exchange in the clip above and watch the new tomorrow RHOBH At 8 pm. in Bravo to see how things shake.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
