Reno 911! He's back in the rhythm in the first exclusive character

They are back in rhythm. Reno's best MPs return Reno 911! in Quibi and E! News has its first exclusive look at the new key art that features all of your favorite law enforcement officers.

The cult series returns for a new season (this will be the seventh season) with the original cast on Monday May 4 on Quibi, the new streaming platform with short-form content designed for mobile mobile viewing. Three episodes premiere on launch day with new episodes falling during the week on the Quibi app. The episodes can be viewed in any order.

See Reno 911! stars Robert Bent Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Yarbrough Cedric, Niecy Nash, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts and Joe Lo Truglio in the character below.