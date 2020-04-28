Reno 911! He's back in the rhythm in the first exclusive character

They are back in rhythm. Reno's best MPs return Reno 911! in Quibi and E! News has its first exclusive look at the new key art that features all of your favorite law enforcement officers.
The cult series returns for a new season (this will be the seventh season) with the original cast on Monday May 4 on Quibi, the new streaming platform with short-form content designed for mobile mobile viewing. Three episodes premiere on launch day with new episodes falling during the week on the Quibi app. The episodes can be viewed in any order.
See Reno 911! stars Robert Bent Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Yarbrough Cedric, Niecy Nash, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts and Joe Lo Truglio in the character below.
The creators of the series Garant, Kenney-Silver and Lennon wrote the new season. The show aired on Comedy Central and spawned a feature film at its peak.
"We are excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most talented multi-screenplays in comedy, to bring in more of their iconic series. Reno 911! to the world," Sarah Babineau and Jonas LarsenComedy Central's co-chiefs of original content said in a joint statement when the revival was announced. "Fans have long demanded this, and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are delighted to help answer that kind of 911 call."
This season's guest stars include Dave Holmes, Patton oswalt, Tim allen and Ron Perlman.
Reno 911! Returns on Monday May 4 in Quibi.
