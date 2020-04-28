Remember the first time that Tinsley Mortimer was a reality TV star?

When Tinsley Mortimer United The Real Housewives of New York CityShe may not have known what she was in when it came to fighting people like Singer Ramona, Dorinda Medlaw and Sonja Morgan but she was not completely out of her element.
After all, she had been on the road to reality television before.
A decade ago, for eight brief weeks, Tinsley was the star of his own reality show when High society premiered on The CW in the spring of 2010. The show, which followed the life of the socialite, her mother (and the future Rhony fan-fave) Go mercer, sister Dabney Mercer and a handful of friends went off the air on April 28, 2010. And while she may not have earned a place in the reality show hall of fame, she taught Tinsley one or two things he would take with her when he left. Uniera El Bravo reached its ninth season in 2017.
"Being around so many cameras and producers is not a normal way of life for most people, so having that experience before was helpful when I started Housewives"Tinsley told E! News via email." Filming the show taught me that I had to learn to be resilient and determined when, under circumstances, I had little control over it. I knew that no matter what, I would be honest with myself and not succumb to the pressure of doing something crazy or being filmed doing anything that bothered me just because of the grades. "
As Tinsley recounts, he quickly learned that, while fun, High society It wasn't exactly the program he thought he had signed on to.
"Filming High society It was very exciting for me, since reality shows were relatively new, and nobody really knew what the procedure would be like. Initially, the premise of the show was to show the glamorous side of the & # 39; red carpet & # 39; of being a member of New York high society. As many publications had called me & # 39; the It Girl & # 39 ;, the producers chose me as the girl they wanted to highlight what it was really about to be a & # 39; socialite & # 39; "he explained." They wanted to show the fun and glamor of the word, but also all the hard work involved in participating in so many charities, who are expected to make appearances all the time, as well as what was happening behind the red carpet in my life at city. Of course, it was fun to see how camera crews suddenly became part of his life and were filmed throughout New York City. "
She continued, "Unfortunately, the production took a turn that I didn't see coming. Hoping to add some assorted characters to the show, some people were chosen as my 'friends' I didn't know. They, her Once, they were enjoying their moment in the spotlight and tried to convey my life as something that really involved them when it didn't. This was difficult for me since suddenly my life was not mine and I was being portrayed as something I didn't was ".
(The series also featured socialites Devorah Rose and Paul Johnson Calderon among its cast.)
Despite the hiccups, Tinsley revealed that he actually wished he had been able to channel a bit of his past when he joined the Bravo franchise a few seasons ago.
"Then I look at myself and I am very proud of my accomplishments and my strength and confidence. I think the Tinsley could really have helped me train better through the Housewives," admitted the recently engaged reality star. "The girl I was in High society I was much more confident and aware of who I was, what my accomplishments were, and reasons to be proud. Having experienced a traumatic relationship in Palm Beach before joining the New York housewives, I had forgotten who I was and who I had been and all the things I had done that I should have been proud and happy about. It took me a few seasons to regain my confidence and find myself again. The Tinsley was much stronger and wiser. I would have loved it High society-was Tinsley to remember Housewives-It was Tinsley who really is inside. "
That said, joining a long-running series brought benefits that only someone who had tried to take off their own show could really appreciate.
"Since we were a whole new show, the ratings and gaining the traction we needed to have another season were very stressful and pushed me too far," the new face of the "Buy Shoes, Not Dogs,quot; pet adoption campaign told us. PETA. . "Joining a successful show in its ninth season with a proven market and working with a large group of girls made the experience that much better."
Now in his fourth season in Rhony and on the way to a happy ending with her fiancé Scott KluthTinsley is part of a small club of reality stars for whom success came after one or two before at bats. To find out who else is a member, scroll down!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020327 / rs_1024x759-200427113635-1024-Stassi-Schroeder-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1088396″ alt=”Reality TV stars in previous reality shows, Stassi Schroeder”/>
Stassi Schroeder
Eight years before becoming Bravolebrity with the debut of Vanderpump RulesStassi made her first foray into reality television when she competed alongside her father brandher stepmother CharAnd his brother Hunter in the 2005 season the entire family of The surprising race. Three years later, he competed on The N & # 39; s Queen bees, a reality show that took seven generally rude and rude young women and engaged them in challenges aimed at teaching them lessons about how they treat people in their lives. She finished in sixth place.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020327 / rs_1024x759-200427115026-1024-Eva_Marcille_Sterling.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1088397″ alt=”Reality TV stars in previous reality shows, Eva Marcille Sterling”/>
Eva Marcille Sterling
13 years before the union The Real Housewives of Atlanta—First as a "friend of,quot; in season 10 before getting his own peach the following year —Eva, 19, competed and won the third cycle of America's next top model, which was issued by UPN in 2004.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020327 / rs_1024x759-200427115509-1024-kourtney-kardashian.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1088401″ alt=”Reality TV stars in previous reality shows, Kourtney Kardashain”/>
Kourtney Kardashian
Two years before his last name became one of the most famous in all of America with the 2007 debut of keeping up with the Kardashians, the older sister Kourt appeared in another E! Show, Filthy Rich: Cattle. The 2005 series took 10 privileged children of celebrities and made them work on a Colorado cattle ranch.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020327 / rs_1024x759-200427115946-1024-Bethenny_Frankel.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1088402″ alt=”Reality TV stars in previous reality shows, Bethenny Frankel”/>
Bethenny Frankel
Three years before she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City In her inaugural season, Bethenny competed in 2005. Martha Stewarspin-off of T The newbie, where she finished as runner-up. Working with the producer Mark Burnett in the series he would create a lasting relationship, however, since he is producing his next HBO Max reality competition series, The big shot with Bethenny.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020327 / rs_1024x759-200427121645-1024-Denise_Richards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1088403″ alt=”Reality TV stars in previous reality shows, Denise Richards”/>
Denise Richards
More than a decade before she joined The real housewives of Beverly Hills For her ninth season, Denise starred in an E! own series. Denise Richards: it's complicated aired for two seasons from 2008-09. The series showed the daily life of Denise, her daughters. Sam and Lola (whom she shares with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen), his father Irv and his married younger sister Michelle.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020327 / rs_1024x759-200427124535-1024-Tami-Roman.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1088421″ alt=”Reality TV stars in previous reality shows, Tami Roman”/>
Tami Roman
17 years before becoming a cast member of VH1 Basketball Wives, who joined for her second season in 2010, Tami was just one of seven strange people chosen to live in a house and record her life to find out what happens when people stop being friendly and start being real. The real world: Los Angeles, the second season of the groundbreaking MTV series that aired in 1993.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020327 / rs_1024x759-200427122337-1024-Mike-Miz-and-Mrs.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1088407″ alt=”Reality TV stars in previous reality shows, Mike "The Miz,quot;”/>
Mike "The Miz,quot; Mizanin
Before launching his WWE career and subsequent reality series Miz and Mrs., which debuted on the USA Network in 2018, Mike was introduced to the public in 2001 at The Real World: Back to New York.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020327 / rs_1024x759-200427123626-1024-Lisa-Rinna.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1088415″ alt=”Reality TV stars in previous reality shows, Lisa Rinna”/>
Lisa Rinna
Four years before she started owning it The real housewives of Beverly Hills In her fifth season, Lisa and her loving husband Harry hamlin they got a reality series of their own. Harry loves Lisa, who recounted their lives as they juggled Hollywood careers while raising daughters from then preteens Delilah and Amelia, broadcast on TV Land in 2010.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020327 / rs_1024x759-200427112942-1024-Tinsley-Mortimer.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1088395″ alt=”Reality TV stars in previous reality shows, Tinsley Mortimer”/>
Tinsley Mortimer
Before she joined The Real Housewives of New York City for season nine in 2017, the socialite participated in the short CW reality series High society, than the life of her and her friends in the Big Apple, in 2010. It only lasted eight episodes. Go mercer, Tinsley's mother and RHONY's favorite fan, appeared on the show, along with her other daughter. Dabney Mercer.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
