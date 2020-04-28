When Tinsley Mortimer United The Real Housewives of New York CityShe may not have known what she was in when it came to fighting people like Singer Ramona, Dorinda Medlaw and Sonja Morgan but she was not completely out of her element.

After all, she had been on the road to reality television before.

A decade ago, for eight brief weeks, Tinsley was the star of his own reality show when High society premiered on The CW in the spring of 2010. The show, which followed the life of the socialite, her mother (and the future Rhony fan-fave) Go mercer, sister Dabney Mercer and a handful of friends went off the air on April 28, 2010. And while she may not have earned a place in the reality show hall of fame, she taught Tinsley one or two things he would take with her when he left. Uniera El Bravo reached its ninth season in 2017.