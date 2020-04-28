Rasheeda Frost shows her beauty while wearing a new accessory: see her clip

Rasheeda Frost shows off a pink mask and fans appreciate her beauty. They also made sure to praise her hairstyle, as you'll see in the comments below.

"Thanks @rightfitmask for this cute mask that we need as many as we can get our hands on, so it was just in time!" Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘OMG !!! I am a breast cancer survivor. I always wear pink !!! I would love to have one of those !!!! ❤️❤️ ’and another follower posted this message:‘ I like that mask … let's still be cute doing this quarantine … so cute! 😍 ’

One commenter wrote: "Impressive as always, you are a true beauty in and out of one in a million. It is a blessing to all of us. We hope you will follow me, please, I want you safe."

A fan praised Rasheeda and said: "Looking for a cheeky woman, keep it up miss, you shine all the time,quot;, while a follower posted this message: "You are so pretty to me, I love everything you do, you are one of the More real on the show, Kirk is best known for having a real queen who is either his real attraction or his wife.

One follower said: ras @rasheeda, visit your local CVS in Buckhead as they have a mask for sale. But I know you can get yours for free, but remember that the essential thing is to risk your life so that you and your family don't have it too. "

Someone else said: ‘Lol, look at you Rasheeda. Even in a crisis, her style and profile & # 39; & # 39 ;, and a commenter posted this message: & # 39; I want a mask to match every outfit because this is clearly life now & # 39 ;.

The other day, Rasheeda made fans happy when she revealed a tasty surprise on her social media account.

He shared a short juicy clip and also the recipe for the delicious food.



