Rapper TI criticizes Georgia governor's decisions to open businesses: it's premature!

Rapper T.I. It has influenced Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen statewide businesses, saying it is too soon.

Last Friday, gyms, salons, bowling alleys, hair salons, and other small businesses opened across the state. Dine-in restaurants were also reopened on Monday.

"I think it is premature … to put it bluntly. We are not yet at a point where we have flattened the curve," he told EXTRA Tv. "I think it is still affecting our hospitals quite a bit and I think it may have been a premature decision."

He continued: "The point is that we have voices within our culture and the ecosystem of our city, and we speak for the majority when we say: 'Man, we believe it is time to sit down and wait for the next movement'. I think that's how people are going to keep going. "

He added: "Some of the things are just based on what science says and common sense tells me that some things are out of place," he said of the government's handling of the pandemic.

YOU. He adds that despite the reduction of the blockade, he will continue to practice social distancing.

