R. Kelly's first alleged sex tape victim filed for bankruptcy three months after his arrest

The woman at the center of R. Kelly's first sex scandal reportedly filed for bankruptcy just three months after his arrest.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly's victim, whom we will not identify by name, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after experiencing recent financial problems.

She was at the center of her 2008 trial.

The victim who was at the center of Kelly's criminal investigation in 2002 was the minor who appears in the infamous sex tape. Kelly always denied it was him in the video, and even blamed one of his brothers.

Police began investigating the disgraced singer after they sent him a copy of the tape. Kelly was charged with 21 counts of child pornography, but the alleged victim refused to speak to law enforcement and the trial was delayed for years, meaning the victims were older when they were finally called to testify, and the jury did not find them. Credible witnesses.