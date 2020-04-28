Producer of & # 39; Searching For Sugar Man & # 39 ;, Passion Pictures, hires CEO – Up News Info

Passion Pictures, the Oscar-winning documentary and animation team, has named former Shed Group chief Nick Southgate as its new CEO.

The company has offices in London, Paris, Barcelona and Melbourne, working on a wide range of products, including documentaries (Looking for a sweet man), animation series (Love, death and robots for Netflix) and commercials for clients like Nike, Sony and Kellogs. The set also encompasses national history producer Passion Planet.

Passion founder Andrew Ruhemann moves to president and will continue to creatively lead the company. Co-founder John Battsek left in January to launch a new banner.

Southgate was previously CEO of superindie Shed Media, the home of Wall to Wall, Ricochet, Twenty Twenty and Renegade production teams, as well as the giant Shed with a script. He is also co-founder of Imagine Capital, the investment and advisory firm, where he will continue to be a partner.

"For many years I have admired passion," said Southgate. “Consistently producing outstanding work in three different disciplines: animation, feature papers, and natural history is quite unique. Personally, I am looking forward to creative interaction again and I am honored to join such an exceptional group of people. Together we will grow the Passion and bring brighter stories to an even broader audience. "

"I am delighted to have Nick on board," added Andrew Ruhemann, "bringing a rare combination of creative talent and entrepreneurial experience to the highest level. Nick and the investment he attracts will allow us to reach our full potential. We will be hiring new top executives. in the Feature Doc space in the very near future. Dave Allen, Nick and I have big ambitions for the company. There are exciting times ahead. "