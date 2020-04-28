Priyanka Chopra talks about her husband Nick Jonas becoming her piano teacher, personal trainer, and more while in quarantine!

Quarantine hasn't been the most fun experience for many, but some people really know how to get the most out of any situation, and it turns out that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are two of those people. With that said, the happily married couple isn't bored yet, and here's why!

Apparently, the talented couple has been using their spare time to hone some of the skills they don't really use every day.

For example, Priyanka may be a great actress, singer, and even producer, but she never learned to play an instrument, so her musician husband was happy to teach her how to play the piano!

During an interview for Vogue, Priyanka said that he is now her "internal piano teacher,quot;.

She went on to prepare a dish that ‘I have my husband teach me (piano). I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I have him give me a half hour and 45 minute class every day. "

But that is not all! The Jonas Brothers member is also playing the roles of her own personal trainer and writing partner.

Furthermore, Priyanka also mentioned that "I also took a hip-hop dance class because I miss dancing!"

So many artistic activities for the two to participate! It really sounds a lot of fun!

Of course, there are also many downsides to having to be home all the time, including the fact that they had to shorten their Mumbai vacation when everything got out of hand.

But of course it was really important that they respect the quarantine one hundred percent, since Nick is a type 1 diabetic, therefore he is considered immunocompromised.

‘Being quarantined has really made me realize that some of the stresses we place on ourselves in our normal lives may or may not be that important. It is good to take a break, take stock of your life and tell your loved ones that you love them, "he said.



